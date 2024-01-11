Norina Shields, 89, a beloved stalwart of the Dubois community, died at home on November 30, 2023, after complications following a stroke.

She was born on September 17, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pa., where she lived for her first 40 years as an East Coast socialite. It was there where she first fell in love with animals, more specifically, dogs – even founding the Greater Pittsburgh Poodle Club in her teens.

As a young girl, Norina would spend her summers with her father at Eatons’ Ranch in Sheridan, Wyo. where she found her other great love – Wyoming. Finally, after two marriages and becoming an adoring mother to four children, circumstances and events led her west to Dubois, Wyo. for the remainder of her life.

Upon settling in Dubois, Norina discovered her entrepreneurial spirit, opening more than a dozen businesses for which she became well known in the community. Founding everything from restaurants and clothing boutiques to dog sledding and grooming companies, she proved to be a maverick of a woman! She was a creative visionary far ahead of her time and a brave advocate for independence, always paving her own singular path.

For the last 40 years, Norina could be found at Geyser Creek Kennels, with her loving husband Butch, surrounded by their beloved dogs, many of whom they raised to championship status. She is well remembered for whipping up her famous sourdough pancakes for her grandchildren and continually wrangling her posse of large furry dogs, always with a laugh and a wink (or perhaps more often with a drink!). She was renowned for her colorful nature and infallible sense of humor, even in the darkest of times, and it is this that her family will miss the most.

She leaves behind her husband, Clayton “Butch” Shields; her four children, Jake Isaly, Jamie Isaly, Jill Judd, and Samantha Cadenhead; and one step son, Tip Paul. She also leaves behind 11 family members who were lucky enough to call her “Grandma”, along with 15 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests the presence of her many cherished friends at a grand Celebration of Life in Norina’s honor which is scheduled to be held in Dubois the second weekend in August 2024.