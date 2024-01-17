In loving memory, John Henrie

Obituary

John William Henrie, Jr.

January 12, 1967 – January 7, 2024

John “Buster” William Henrie, Jr., 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 7, 2024.

He was born on January 12, 1967 to John William Henrie, Sr. and LaWana Jeneanne Coulter. John lived in numerous states early in his life as his dad chased oil rigs in the Mountain West. The Henrie family moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming when John was in kindergarten and lived there through his graduation from Shoshoni High School in 1985. John married Vicki Jarrard in the summer of 1986. He attended Texas Aero Tech and completed a course of study in Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics. John and Vicki were blessed with two children, Danae and Aspen.

John was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. He was a team player and always worked to ﬁnd the best solution to problems at his job, with the neighbors on his street, or with those problems that ended up in his lap. John was a heavy equipment operator his whole life. He started in the gold mines near Elko, Nevada, moved to the coal mines near Meeker, Colorado, and ﬁnally to the bentonite mines near Thermopolis, Wyoming.

John had a vigor for life and he loved anything rodeo. Most weekends of the summer when Danae and Aspen were kids you could ﬁnd John hauling them and their horses to wherever the rodeo was that weekend. During the winter, he could be found at the Horse Palace at the jackpot team ropings. He was always up for an adventure, anything from hunting, ﬁshing, target shooting or just a drive, he would be there and always made the trip memorable in one way or another.

John placed great value on his relationships. He was ﬁercely protective of the women in his life and loved them just as ﬁercely. Friends were family and he worked hard to maintain those friendships no matter the time or distance. If you knew John, you knew he loved you. His laugh was one of a kind. He longed for the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and teach them those things that only a grandpa can teach his grandchildren; the nuances of life, cowboy ethics, and getting back on that horse that bucked you off.

In 2008, John married longtime girlfriend, Kris Mackenzie. They blended their families and he welcomed Chancey and Jesse with open arms. Chancey quickly became one of John’s favorite people and he loved supporting her in her high school basketball and academics. Although John and Kris divorced in 2013, they remained close friends until John’s passing.

It was in Thermopolis that John ﬁnally found his way to God. He spent a year getting his priorities straight and ﬁnding the path that led him to our Father. He attended the Set Free Agape Church and was a faithful member and follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. John found sanctity in the Lord's words, he found comfort and direction; he found the missing piece that provided a sense of grace and forgiveness. It was through the teachings at Church and the ministry of Pastor Frank Robbins that John was able ﬁnd an inner peace and an appreciation for life.

John was preceded in death by his mother, LaWana Coulter-Dickey and his father, John Henrie, Sr. Survivors include his children, Danae (Milo) McPherson, Aspen Henrie and Chancey (Kulen) Turner; sisters, Sabrina (Bruce) Thoren and Tara Henrie; grandchildren: Jewell, Jaxson, Kaizen, Harper and Quintin. He also has 5 nieces and nephews, Cortney, Korinne, Brandon, Joshua and Jason.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held on February 3, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Set Free Church in Thermopolis, Wyoming. His ashes will be scattered by family.

In lieu of sending ﬂowers, John would like monetary donations made to the Set Free Church-Recovery Program, Thermopolis, Wyoming. John’s greatest wish would be for everyone to love one another, to forgive and live with no regrets. Thank you to everyone that was a part of John’s life. Online condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com.