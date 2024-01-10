In loving memory, Roberta Gale “Bobbie” Nipper

Roberta Gale Nipper “Bobbie”, 80, Casper, Wyoming, passed from this earth at Central Wyoming Hospice on January 5, 2024 after a very long and hard fought battle with multiple health issues.

She was born on January 11, 1943 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Arthur and Marjorie Nipper. Bobbie graduated from Morton High School in 1961 and attended cosmetology school in Casper Wyoming where she met and married Gerald “Jerry” Schilling, the father of her 2 children, Kevin and Tracy Schilling. They later divorced and she married Larry Wilcox and she became the step-mother to his 3 children, Stephanie, Justin and Lenny. They later divorced in the early 1990’s and she remained single until her passing.

She was an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and grew up on her family’s ranch in Crowheart, Wyoming where she developed a love of animals. In life, she enjoyed her crafting hobbies, collecting jewelry, glass and all things hummingbird. In her last years, she really enjoyed watching the wildlife from her apartment window. She was a very proud, resilient, independent and stubborn woman that always had to have things done her way, right up to when she passed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Raymond Nipper; and many beloved pets.

She is survived by her children, Kevin (Shannon) Schilling and Tracy (Jesus Garza) Schilling; grandchildren, Kevin (Brianna) Schilling Jr.; Jennifer Schilling (Chris Burton); and Alex (Jess Norton) Collins. She is also survived by 3 great grandsons, Zade and Nikko Schilling; Elijah Burton; and soon to be great granddaughter, Burton in May of this year; as well as grand dogs, Stormy and Little Bit. She is also survived by her younger brother, Randy (Debi) Nipper; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bobbie requested no services be performed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roberta's name to Central Wyoming Hospice, 319 S Wilson St, Casper, WY 82601 would be welcome.

