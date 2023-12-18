Rams win one drop two at Wrangler

The Dubois Rams played well against tough Class 1-A and 2-A competition at the Wrangler Invitational in Shoshoni last weekend. Dubois was 1-2 with games on Friday and Saturday, opening the tournament with a 67-46 win over Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow before losing close to a good Little Snake River squad 58-47 and to 2-A Rocky Mountain 62-47. Jonah Oard with a baseline jumper – h/t Randy Tucker

The Rams opened the tournament Friday morning in Shoshoni’s auxiliary gymnasium and must have enjoyed the lighting as they ripped the nets for 14 3-point shots.

The Rams were paced by 27 points from Nate Hinkle, 21 of those on seven long-range 3-point shots. Most of his shots barely moved the net as they dropped straight through the cylinder.

Seth Dvergsdahl with a close range shot – h/t Randy Tucker

Adding to the long-range barrage were Jensen Wright with three 3-pointers and 12 points, freshman Cooper Kintzler with 10 points, including a pair of treys, and Cash Unger and Seth Dvergsdal with a single 3-point shot. Cooper Kintzler on the break – h/t Randy Tucker

The Rams fouled a bit on defense, sending Hanna to the line 17 times where they hit six. Dubois only had two opportunities at the free throw, with Jensen hitting one of those.

DUBOIS 19 16 15 17 – 67

HANNA ELK MOUNTAIN MEDICINE BOW 9 11 8 18 – 46

Dubois – Nate Hinkle 4 (7) 29, Jonah Oard 5 0-0 10, Jensen Wright 1 (3) 1-2 12, Cooper Kintzler 2 (2) 0-0 10, Seth Dvergsdal (1) 0-0 3, Cash Unger (1) 0-0 3. Totals 12 (14) 1-2 67

HEM – H. Atencio 6 (2) 4-8 26, N. Atencio 3 0-0- 6, Moreno 1 0-0 2, Olsen 2 1-3 5, Weatherford (2) 1-2 7, Pelt 2 0-4 4. Totals 14 (4) 6-17 46