Quarterly financial report scheduled for Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes a street closures ordinance on second reading.

The council will also consider one item under unfinished business (lease agreements) and one item under new business (sewer PER).

Advertisement

The town clerk will offer a quarterly financial report, and the mayor will report on the state shooting complex and give a codebook update.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.