Public Notice: FCSD #1 offering FREE summer meals for kids

FCSD #1 is happy to announce another summer of FREE MEALS! Enjoy free Hot breakfast and lunch without discrimination of enrollment, race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Lunches are free to anyone ages 0-18. Adult lunches can be purchased for $4.50.

Breakfast and lunch will be served in the Gannet Peak Elementary Cafeteria, please follow signs for entry. Menus will be posted on the district website at www.landerschools.org.

Where: Gannett Peak Elementary (615 Popo Agie Lander, WY)

When: June 6th- August 5th Monday through Friday

Meal times: Breakfast served daily 7:30am-8:30am

Lunch served daily 11am-1pm (correct time, disregard time on flyer)

paid for by FCSD #1