Public Notice – EMS Exploratory Committee for Fremont County

This committee is being formed by the Fremont County Commissioners to come up with stable funding solutions for Ambulance service in Fremont County. In other words: How does the County fund ambulance service in the future? The committee will be informed of previous studies from 2015 and look at costs to run the district from that period when the County ran the ambulance themselves. This allows the committee to explore multiple solutions like a sales tax, EMS district, lowering costs with alternatives addressing low numbers of transports in Dubois, look for alternative financial support from municipalities or tribes, have the County take over the management again, or the keep funding in the general fund etc. The committee will have a budget to develop a County wide survey how the voters are viewing this issue and then summarize the survey findings as well as offer insights from committee discussions. The committee will then share their findings with the Commission at the conclusion of study.

The problem: With the “boom and bust” cycle of property tax, and the steady cost increases in Ambulance Service cost to the County (no dollars in 2018 to 1.45 million currently and an expected $500K increase this year) the cost to the County will be a much bigger percentage of the overall budget in low mineral production years. In those years, we would likely need to cut services to make budget.

The Fremont County Commissioners are looking for two applicants from each Commissioner District, along with Fremont County Treasurer Jim Anderson, County Clerk Julie Freese and Assessor Tara Berg. Commissioners Larry Allen and Mike Jones will be leading the committee.

To apply, download a copy of the Board Application – Commission Appointment here:

Questions may be directed to 307-332-1130. Application Deadline: August 22, 2023. In the event the positions are not filled, late applications may be accepted by the Board of Fremont County Commissioners.

Applications may be mailed to:

Fremont County Commissioners

Fremont County Courthouse

450 N. 2nd St., Room 205

Lander, WY 82520

or E-mail: [email protected]

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Government