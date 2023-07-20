Public Notice – Courthouse Parking Lot Closure

The Fremont County Courthouse front parking lot will be closed to the public during the week of August 7-11, 2023 so that that the pavement can be repaved.

Starting Monday morning, all business with either the Courts or the Courthouse will have to park on 2nd Street, Amoretti Street or Eugene Street and use the sidewalks to access the front of the Courthouse building. There is no access available from the rear of the Courthouse.

We would encourage all business to be conducted, if possible, either before or after the work week of August 7-11, 2023.

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact the Building Maintenance Department at 332-1082.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Public Notice paid for by Fremont County Government