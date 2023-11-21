Public comment removed from Commissioners’ agenda since October

(Lander, WY) – The public comment portion of the Fremont County Commissioners’ agenda has been taken off since the October 10, 2023 meeting.

Chairman Larry Allen said during that meeting it was not on the agenda due to a “tight time schedule.”

It has since been discussed in an executive session, according to Allen, who couldn’t share very much information with County 10.

They will be coming up with further details, he said.

“We’re working on a policy and trying to get it done right.”

They are currently taking a poll from all the other County Commissioners in the State. Noting that some do take public comment while others do not.

“We’re working on a policy, and we’ll let everyone know what the policy is when we get done, but right now, it’s a work in progress.”

County 10 will bring you the latest updates when more information can be shared.