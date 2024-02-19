More

    Presentation on forms of municipal government scheduled for Lander City Council work session Tuesday

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t City of Lander

    The Lander City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

    The agenda for the meeting includes one item: a presentation on forms of municipal government by Jason Grant with the International City/County Management Association.

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 819 4495 8399 Passcode: 255990).

    Past meeting recordings are available here.

    For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

