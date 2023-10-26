Public meeting to be held for Green Union Project

(Dubois, WY) — The Wind River Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest would like to invite interested parties to a public meeting on November 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center in Dubois.

The meeting will focus on the upcoming Green Union Project. Fire managers will present a brief overview of the project, including funding sources, timelines, and long-term benefits. Additionally, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to fire managers and other specialists.

The Green Union Project has been approved as an emergency action under the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The project is located within the Dunoir Fireshed near Dubois. The primary goals are to decrease the risk of future impacts from wildfires on nearby communities and to increase the opportunities for firefighters to engage those potential wildfires safely and effectively.

For more details on the meeting, please reach out to the Wind River Ranger District at (307) 455-2466 during our usual business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).