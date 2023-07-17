Presbyterian Church property rezone, National Night Out report on Riverton City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a report on National Night Out, followed by two citizen board appointments – one for the EDGE Committee and another for the Riverton Tree Board.

Four ordinances

The council will consider four ordinances Tuesday:

-ordinance No. 23-007 on third and final reading, clarifying language in municipal code related to the positions of clerk and treasurer

-ordinance No. 23-008 on second reading, rezoning the Riverview Cove Subdivision to address a clerical error

-ordinance No. 23-009 on first reading, regarding the requested plat and annexation of the Reddon Addition – five lots along Raintree Drive just north of Sandstone Circle

-ordinance No. 23-010 on first reading, rezoning the Presbyterian Church Addition at the corner of North Broadway and Elk Drive

Advertisement

Public hearings will be held before the council considers the first-reading ordinances.

Community contracts for services are on the agenda as well.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

Advertisement

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.