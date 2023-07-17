Presbyterian Church property rezone, National Night Out report on Riverton City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

Katie Roenigk
The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a report on National Night Out, followed by two citizen board appointments one for the EDGE Committee and another for the Riverton Tree Board.

Four ordinances

The council will consider four ordinances Tuesday:
-ordinance No. 23-007 on third and final reading, clarifying language in municipal code related to the positions of clerk and treasurer
-ordinance No. 23-008 on second reading, rezoning the Riverview Cove Subdivision to address a clerical error
-ordinance No. 23-009 on first reading, regarding the requested plat and annexation of the Reddon Addition – five lots along Raintree Drive just north of Sandstone Circle
-ordinance No. 23-010 on first reading, rezoning the Presbyterian Church Addition at the corner of North Broadway and Elk Drive

Public hearings will be held before the council considers the first-reading ordinances.

Community contracts for services are on the agenda as well.

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

