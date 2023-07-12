Riverton’s “National Night Out” planned for August 1 at the Fairgrounds

(Riverton, WY) Plans are underway for a community celebration as the City of Riverton and Riverton Police Department present their National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 1 at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

RPD released information about the plans on their Facebook page, stating that the event “promises an excellent opportunity for businesses and the city to connect together to promote the importance of community.” Planning meetings are being held on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; the next meeting on July 17 will be held at the fairgrounds.

In collaboration with the City of Riverton, RPD and the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department are currently reaching out to other entities such as the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Frontier Ambulance, Injury Prevention Services, Riverton Community Watch, Fremont County Prevention, air ambulance services, as well as any groups, organizations, or businesses that would like to donate towards or participate in the celebration. Any sponsors or donors are given the opportunity to provide their company logos or banners which can be on display at the NNO event.

Call Investigative Technician Lisa Looper at 307-857-7602 no later than Friday, July 21 for more information on how to donate or if you wish to participate in the NNO event, or call Cindy Harris at 307-856-9132 if you would like to be an event volunteer.

National Night Out is held every year on the first Tuesday of August. According to the national website, National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

For more information and updates, visit goriverton.com/national-night-out or the RPD Facebook page.