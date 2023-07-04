Riverton finance director to become administrative services director during regular meeting Wednesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes an introduction and the oath of office for the new administrative services director, Mia Harris, who previously served as city finance director.

The council extended the administrative services director contract to Harris during a regular meeting June 20, noting that the new position fulfills the roles of ex oficio city treasurer and ex oficio city clerk.

Advertisement

Riverton’s former city clerk, Kristin Watson, left her job for “a new, exciting opportunity with Converse County,” city administrator Kyle Butterfield said during the June 20 meeting, commending Watson for her “strong” reputation.

“A lot of people respect and acknowledge the work that Kristin has done,” Butterfield said. “In addition to family, there are colleagues and friends that recognize how valuable Kristin has been. It’s been a privilege working with Kristin.”

Other senior staffers offered comments as well, including Harris, who has “had the pleasure of working with Kristin for the last 13 years here at the city.”

“Kristin has always represented the city with nothing but professionalism and grace,” Harris said. “(You leave) some big shoes to fill.”

Advertisement

Fireworks permit

Wednesday’s agenda also includes a public hearing and consideration of a fireworks permit for the Riverton Rendezvous Committee on July 15.

Riverton Volunteer Fire Department chief Jake Blumenshine wrote a letter endorsing the fireworks display, which will be held at Jaycee Park.

Next, the council will consider an ordinance on third reading raising the age limit for tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 to align with federal and state laws.

Advertisement

Another ordinance, which the council will consider on second reading Wednesday, “clarifies language” in municipal code related to the positions of clerk and treasurer.

There will be another public hearing before the council considers an ordinance on first reading rezoning the Riverview Cove Subdivision.

A staff memo says the rezone addresses a “clerical error.”

Advertisement

Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include:

-a consultant agreement with Jviation for the Central Wyoming Regional Airport master plan

–EDGE funding agreements with Brown Sugar, Golden Buffalo, Riverton Ice Hockey and Wild Mushroom

-a bid award for a dump truck with plow and other attachments

-a resolution designating authorized signatories on bank accounts

Wednesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.