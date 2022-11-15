Portion of Loop Road closed for 2022-23 winter season

(Lander, WY) — The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has closed most of the Loop Road, FSR 300, for the winter season. Due to recent winter weather, the gate at South Pass and the gate near Worthen Meadow have been closed, which closes much of the Loop Road, also known as Louis Lake Road, to motorized travel.

The gate near Bruce’s Parking Lot will remain open until winter weather conditions force the closure of the remainder of the Loop Road. It is recommended to use caution when traveling the open portion of the Loop Road. Hazardous conditions and changing weather may include high winds, blowing and drifting snow, and additional snowfall.

“Please be prepared for changing weather and only attempt to travel the open portion of the road with a four-wheel drive, high clearance vehicle. Chains are also recommended,” said Washakie District Ranger Steve Schacht.

Advertisement

The seasonal closure of the Loop Road helps minimize resource damage in the area. Please respect all posted signs for this and associated road closures.

For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit (https://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone), follow us on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).