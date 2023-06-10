Loop Road open from Bruce’s Parking Lot to Worthen Meadow Campground

(Lander, WY) — Forest Service Road 300 (Louis Lake Road, known locally as Loop Road) is now partially open, according to the Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest.

The road is now open from Bruce’s Parking Lot to the Worthen Meadow Campground.

“The road will remain closed from Worthen Meadows turnoff to South Pass until road conditions improve and snow melts,” an automated message from the Wahakie Ranger District states.

The closed portions will remain so due to “record levels of snow” that continue to melt off.

For further questions, call 307-332-5460.