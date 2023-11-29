Loop Road closed effective immediately

(Lander, WY) — The Washakie Ranger District of the Shoshone National Forest has closed FSR 300, also known as the Loop Road or Louis Lake Road, to motorized travel for the 2023 season, effective immediately.

With the significant snowfall the area experienced over the last week it is no longer safe or sustainable to drive vehicles along this route. The annual closure of the Loop Road is in preparation for winter grooming.

Please respect all posted signs for this and any other closures throughout the Shoshone National Forest. Contact the Washakie Ranger District at 307-332-5460 for additional information.

