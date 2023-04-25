Prescribed fire projects planned for southern areas of Shoshone National Forest

(Fremont County, WY) — The Shoshone National Forest is planning to conduct prescribed fire projects this spring in multiple areas on the southern half of the Forest. Weather will dictate when and where fire management personnel complete prescribed fire projects.

Objectives of these prescribed fire projects are to improve aspen regeneration, restore wildlife habitat, and enhance forage for domestic species. Completion of the projects will also help reduce hazardous fuels, aiming to decrease the intensity of any future wildfires in the area.

Prescribed fire projects may be implemented in the following areas over the coming months:

165 acres in the Charlie Creek area of Wiggins Fork north of Dubois

785 acres in Maxon Basin southwest of Lander

1300 acres in the Torrey Rim/Whiskey Mountain area near Dubois

Prior to the start of any prescribed fire project, adjacent landowners will be notified and signs will be posted in nearby areas. Smoke may be visible in surrounding areas during these projects.

For more information, please contact the Wind River Ranger District in Dubois at 307-455-2466 or the Washakie Ranger District in Lander at 307-332-5460.