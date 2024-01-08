More

    Police officer swearing-in scheduled for Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

    Katie Roenigk
    h/t Town of Shoshoni

    The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

    The agenda begins with an executive session on real estate and a swearing-in for a new police officer.

    The agenda also includes one ordinance, regarding street closures, and two permits: a business license for Wing It LLC (Cheryl Aguiar) and a building permit for a storage shed (Mike Dimick).

    The council will consider four new business items Tuesday:
    -parking lot lights
    -2024 lease renewals
    -budget fund reallocation
    -Town Hall signage

    The council will also hear the Shoshoni Police Department’s annual report for 2023, followed by a report from the public works department.

    Mayor Joel Highsmith is scheduled to report on the state shooting complex and the Wind River Visitors Council and give a codebook update.

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

    For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

