Police officer swearing-in scheduled for Shoshoni Town Council meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda begins with an executive session on real estate and a swearing-in for a new police officer.

The agenda also includes one ordinance, regarding street closures, and two permits: a business license for Wing It LLC (Cheryl Aguiar) and a building permit for a storage shed (Mike Dimick).

The council will consider four new business items Tuesday:

-parking lot lights

-2024 lease renewals

-budget fund reallocation

-Town Hall signage

The council will also hear the Shoshoni Police Department’s annual report for 2023, followed by a report from the public works department.

Mayor Joel Highsmith is scheduled to report on the state shooting complex and the Wind River Visitors Council and give a codebook update.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.