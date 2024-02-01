Pokes continue road trip Saturday in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, NV) – GoWyo.com release: The Wyoming Cowboys wrap up their two -game road swing on Saturday with a trip to Las Vegas to take on UNLV inside the Thomas & Mack Center in a 6 p.m. start. The Pokes have won four of their last five contests and are looking for back-to-back road wins.



The contest will be televised on CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz on the call joined by Avery Johnson and Darren Collison. Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The game will also televised on Altitude. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelly will be on the call alongside Kevin McKinney.



About The Teams

Wyoming is 12-9 on the season and 5-3 in conference play after defeating Air Force 83-72 on the road on Tuesday. The Pokes shot 63.2 percent from behind the arc against the Falcons for the best percentage since shooting 71 percent in a game against Montana State in 2013. For the season, Wyoming is shooting 39.8 percent from deep for first in the MW and eighth in the nation. The Cowboys are shooting 45.9 percent from the field on the season and have shot 50 percent or better in seven games this season.



UNLV heads into the contest with a 11-9 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play after defeating Fresno State 78-69 on Tuesday. UNLV is shooting 47 percent from the field on the season and 33.4 percent from behind the arc. The Runnin’ Rebels average 6.9 steals per game and are second in the conference in turnovers forced this season at 13.6 per game.



About The Players

Wyoming is led in scoring by Sam Griffin at 18.1 points per game, which ranks third in the MW and No. 81 in the nation. He also leads the team with 76 assists on the season and 51 three pointers. He is five three-pointers away from 300 in his career. Akuel Kot adds 15.5 points per game to rank tenth in the MW. Mason Walters adds 13.3 points per game on the season and 4.5 rebounds per game. Cam Manyawu adds 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the team. Brendan Wenzel adds 9.7 points per game and is scoring 11.6 points per game in conference play.



UNLV is led in scoring by Kalib Boone at 13.0 points per game. He is shooting 62 percent from the field on the season for second in the conference and No. 22 in the nation. Luis Rodriguez adds 12.1 points per game and leads the team with seven rebounds per game. Keylan Boone adds 12.0 points per game and Dedan Thomas Jr. adds 11.8 points and has 125 assists on the season for over six per game.



About The Series

The Cowboys are 20-44 all-time against the Runnin’ Rebels in a series that dates back to 1966. UNLV has taken three of the last five meetings.



Up Next

The Cowboys return home on Tuesday hosting No. 19 New Mexico in the Arena-Auditorium for a 6:30 p.m. start.

You can listen to all Wyoming Cowboys games in Fremont County on KOVE 1330 AM or 107.7 FM!