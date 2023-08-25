Pipe tomahawk making demonstration happening Saturday in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Maker Space 307 is currently hosting a Tomahawk Blacksmith Workshop with blacksmith David Osmundsen at their Riverton location, 2255 Brunton Court.

While most of the workshop is just for the students, the public is invited to attend a demonstration on Saturday, August 26, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Osmundsen will show the public and current workshop students how to make a pipe tomahawk during that time. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Osmundsen is based in Buffalo, Wyoming, and in 2004 started Arrowhead Forge School of Blacksmithing. However, he has been blacksmithing since the ’70s.

This is his third blacksmithing workshop with the Maker Space 307 this summer. The other two were held at the Arapaho Ranch Fieldstation just outside of Thermopolis.

These workshops were funded in part by the Wyoming Arts Council.

Learn more about Osmundsen by clicking here, and learn more about the Maker Space 307 here. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)