Pinnacle Day Center celebrates opening Monday

(Riverton, WY) – Pinnacle Day Center held its grand opening today, April 15. A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the celebration with representatives from the WYRiverton Chamber and Vistors Center and Mayor Tim Hancock. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The celebration continued inside, where tours were given, and founder Shawna Plouffe provided information about the center.

Pinnacle Day Center is a new place for adults with developmental disabilities to go in Riverton. Their goals are to keep people active, both mentally and physically, reduce isolation, and improve health.

For more information, call 307-851-5831 or visit their Facebook page.