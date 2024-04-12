RivertonBiz: Pinnacle Day Center’s grand opening planned for April 15

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Pinnacle Day Center is a new place for adults with developmental disabilities to go in Riverton. Their goals are to keep people active, both mentally and physically, reduce isolation, and improve health.

Located at 610 E. Monroe. Pinnacle will have its grand opening celebration on Monday, April 15, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. This will provide the community a chance to tour the center following the ribbon-cutting.

“It’s a place for them to come during the day, where they feel safe and they have something to do instead of sitting at home by themselves and also learn some valuable skills,” said Pinnacle Day Center Founder Shawna Plouffe.

At Pinnacle, there are different activities, such as crafts, puzzles, and games. They are going to learn how to grow a garden and plan to bring in folks to teach things like sewing.

Health and hygiene are top priorities for Plouffe. Daily yoga, taking walks, clean eating, and teaching things such as proper dental care are important to them.

Being out in the community is also another priority. Community events are a great way for them to get out. They’ve already planned a trip to Nana’s Bowling and Bakery in Dubois for a fun bowling excursion.

“We are going to be busy, busy. We’re going to be very active in doing community events.”

They are also planning monthly dances, to which not only Pinnacle participants but also anybody from the other centers are invited.

“I just want them to be excited about life,” she said.

Plouffe has worked with people on the Supports Waiver for 15 years and saw the need for another day center since about 200 people will soon be coming off the waiting list in the State of Wyoming.

“We have more people in our community that need a place to go during the day, and another option,” she noted.

Before Pinnacle, there were only two options in Riverton: Community Entry Services and Simply Supports.

Plouffe hopes to grow her participant numbers up to 20.

For more information, call 307-851-5831 or visit their Facebook page.