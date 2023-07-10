PHOTOS: Vintage baseball, gold panning, horse riding robbers, more at the 2023 South Pass City Gold Rush Days

(South Pass City, WY) – The 2023 Gold Rush Days, which took place July 8 and 9 at the South Pass City State Historic Site, once again brought a little something for everyone this weekend, all while celebrating the rich mining history of the South Pass area.

Attendees got to experience vintage baseball games, gold panning on Price Street Bridge, Pony Express demonstrations, local music acts, Shoshone basketry by Melanie Smokey, old time photography by Craig Dinsdale, the musical stylings and demonstrations of mountain man Josh Kirk, a quilt exhibition by Betsy Richardson in the Sweetwater County Jail, old time kids games and church services, cookie baking in a wood stove, and the Friends of South Pass Bake Sale.



Carol Chidsey was also serving up some ice cold Sioux City Sarsaparilla in the old Miner’s Exchange Saloon, in addition to some awesome local drink and food vendors.





Lucky event-goers also got to experience old west horseback robberies, and folks got to hear/see anvil blasting every hour on the hour.

Check out some more photos of all the fun below!