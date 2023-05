(Lander, WY) – Baldwin Creek Elementary 4th graders hosted a “wax museum” earlier this week in the gym where their families and community members could see their end-of-the-year project for writing class.

"We spent about seven weeks researching, reading, taking notes, and then we wrote biographies," shared Jill Robertson, 4th grade writing and science teacher. "And then they created these posters for the wax museum, and they became their character."