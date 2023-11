Personnel, monthly update, and more to come before the Commissioners on Nov. 21

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 839 3031 2807 Passcode: 607149

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: LIBRARY DIRECTOR ANITA MARPLE – PERSONNEL UPDATES AND REQUEST

Advertisement

9:30 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:40 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – CORRECTIVE PLATS

A) FOR SINGING CREEK SUBDIVISION, LOTS 2 & 3

B) TERRACE SUBDIVISION LOT 1, RE-SUBDIVISION

9:45 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN AND TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – STRATEGIC PLANS REVIEW

A) DOWL – NORTH 2ND, LOWER NORTH FORK ROAD AND TWEED LANE

B) Y2 CONSULTANTS LLC – SQUAW-BALDWIN CREEK LOOP

Advertisement

10:00 A.M.: IDEA, INC. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR KEVIN KERSHISNIK –FCAG DONATION OF $50,000 FOR A COUNTY-WIDE GRANT WRITER

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR PERSONNEL

Advertisement

11:00 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR PERSONNEL

11:30 A.M.:

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:00 P.M.: WORK SESSION WITH MOVE COMMITTEE – RULE REVIEW

III. OLD BUSINESS:

A. FEE SCHEDULE FOR PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS – FINAL VERSION REVIEW

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: