Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race comes back to Lander in 2023

Amanda Fehring
County 10 Photo - 2021 Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, Lander

(Lander, WY) – The 28th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Dog Sled Race is once again slated to stop in Lander this upcoming year. It was relocated in 2022 due to the low snowpack on the trails. Check out the current race schedule below.

2023 Race Dates and Schedule: (All stages are 30 to 35 miles)

  • January 27 – Ceremonial Start – Jackson, Wyoming
  • January 28 – Stage One – Teton County, Wyoming
  • January 29 – Stage Two – Lander, Wyoming
  • January 30 – Stage Three – Pinedale, Wyoming
  • January 31 – Stage Four – Big Piney / Marbleton, Wyoming
  • February 1 – Stage Five – Kemmerer, Wyoming
  • February 2 –                Travel Day        
  • February 3 – Stage Six – Alpine, Wyoming
  • February 4 – Stage Seven & Final Banquet – Driggs, Idaho

County 10 will keep you updated on the musher meet and greet as well as the race location and time as the event becomes closer.

