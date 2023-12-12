Pedestrian hit by truck Monday morning, RPD reports

(Riverton, WY) – A 57-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle yesterday, December 11, and may have suffered a broken arm, according to the December 12 Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log report.

The report states that 24-year-old Riverton resident Jody Stransky was driving a truck southbound on South 3rd Street East Monday morning, sometime just before 9:39 AM when the accident call was made to RPD.

As Stransky was making a left turn onto East Main Street, he failed to see the pedestrian because he was “blinded by the sun,” and struck him with the truck while making the turn, the report continues.

Stransky was ultimately cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way to a pedestrian, and a state accident report was filed.

The condition of the pedestrian were not shared in the report, other than that he “suffered a possibly broken arm.”