Paws and Pearls podcast with Pam Canham, uniting for a pawsitive cause

(Riverton, WY) – If you’re an animal lover, mark your calendars for September 9th because something truly special is happening in Riverton! St. Margaret’s School Gym will be transformed into a haven of compassion and care as it hosts the much-anticipated “Paws and Pearls” event, a remarkable benefit for the Paws for Life Animal Shelter. The beloved Pam Canham joins The County 10 podcast to tell us more about the event, including how it started to how it’s going now. She even gives us a fantastic tease to an amazing hockey package up for grabs at the Live Auction… WOW!

Get ready to be part of an evening filled with heartwarming moments, exciting auctions, delightful music, scrumptious food, and captivating entertainment – all while supporting a noble cause that touches the lives of countless furry companions. It’s the 17th annual Paws and Pearls event.

The Paws and Pearls event is a celebration of the unwavering bond between humans and animals. It’s an occasion where the community comes together to show their support for the Paws for Life Animal Shelter, a haven for those who cannot speak for themselves. The shelter has been tirelessly working towards providing a safe and loving environment for animals in need, ensuring they receive the care and attention they deserve.

