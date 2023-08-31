Paws and Pearls 17th Annual Fundraising Event September 9

The 17th Annual Paws and Pearls Wine Tasting Fundraising Event is just around the corner, September 9th. This year’s theme, Pawsitively Heroic, is set to honor and celebrate our local heroes – the first responders, law enforcement officers, firefighters, search & rescue teams, EMTs, and veterans who have exemplified bravery and dedication. Doors open at 6 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Gym in Riverton.

Guests are invited to sample an assortment of wines, beers, and spirits. The evening will feature a catered dinner, courtesy of Wyoming Catholic College. Adding to festivities, Fremont County’s favorite musicians, the Lost Springs Band, will keep the dance floor full.

Per usual, the event committee has worked diligently securing raffle and auction items that all attendees will be excited to bid on. For the gentlemen, there’s an opportunity to win a classic men’s revolver, elegantly presented in a wooden box. For the ladies, a revolver concealed within a stylish leather purse awaits its new owner. In addition, the quintessential quilt, crafted by Cinde Pfisterer and the Charity Quilters, will be among the items up for bidding.

Another highlight of the live auction is the live auction is a Las Vegas Golden Knights Getaway, which includes two tickets to the game against the Colorado Avalanche, airfare from Riverton to Denver, a two-night stay at the MGM Grand, and a dinner for two.

Adding to the excitement, there will be additional items up for bidding that you won’t want to miss both in the live and silent auctions.

Attendees also have the chance to win raffle items. This year the Men’s Raffle item is an AR-15 rifle with a Lucid Scope, generously donated by Wind River Outdoor Company and Lucid Optics. The Women’s Raffle item is a signature white gold and diamond paw necklace, donated by Golden Buffalo. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for $20 each.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50 each and are available for purchase at the Stock Doc, Riverton Animal Shelter, or The Ranger.

For those unable to attend, there’s still an opportunity to contribute. Donations, whether monetary or items of need, can be made to the shelter, ensuring continued support for the animals in their care.

This is a chance to come together as a community and express gratitude to our local heroes while making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need. The 17th Annual Paws and Pearls Wine Tasting Fundraising Event promises an evening of camaraderie, goodwill, and celebration.