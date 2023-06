(Sheridan, WY) – Parker Paxton won the Wyoming Amateur Championships over the weekend in Sheridan. He is a three-time state champion in high school and a Colorado University commit for golf.

Paxton would go on to shoot 69 and 67 in his two days of action to finish four under par.

He has been a standout in Wyoming athletics, including winning Gatorade Player of the Year for basketball and winning the 3A state high school title three years in a row in golf.

