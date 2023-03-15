Smiles: Paxton wins Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton boys basketball received a lot of accolades for their play this season including five All-Conference honors and two players selected for All-State.

Each year, Gatorade selects their players of the year, a rare honor for the top athlete in each sport. Wolverine Parker Paxton was announced as this year’s Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Paxton averaged 18 points per game this season and helped lead RHS to a 2-1 overall appearance, including a consolation championship at the state tournament last weekend. Parker was 4A’s top scorer this season as well. His honors also include 4A West All-Conference and 4A All-State.

The multi-sport Junior is a three-time state golf champion and plans to attend Colorado University to play golf.