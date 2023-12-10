Packed agenda for the Dec. 12 Riverton School Board meeting

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Board Chambers at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The Board has a packed agenda for this meeting, including Board reorganization, financial designations, and appointments.

There will also be a Frontier Academy Graduation for Tia Colleen Bangs, Stephanie Marie Gardner, Gavin Michael LeGrande, Tegan Brandon Long & McKenna Raelynn Martin.

Thomas Jassman, Riverton High School Principal, will also be there to discuss a new course proposal, Xello.

The Board also has the opportunity to act on four action items, which are as follows:

Thomas Jassman is requesting the Board approve a new course proposal for RHS. The course is Xello.



Heating, Inc. in the amount of $5,577.04 for the RMS Boiler Plant & Domestic Water Heating System Replacement. The change order will replace existing electrical starters. We have received a letter of retirement from RHS Head Golf Coach Lars Flanagan.



Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board give the current Board

Chair permission as the signatory for all Findings of Facts and Conclusions of Law

regarding Board student expulsions.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.