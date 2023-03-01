Over $9K in citations issued by WHP during South Pass closure yesterday

(Fremont County, WY) – Over $9,000 in citations were issued by WHP on Tuesday, February 28, after multiple motorists drove around closed gates, according to a Facebook post from WYDOT District 5.

The full message is below.

“A Tuesday crash on WY28 south of Lander became a safety issue in a hurry for Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers and workers at the crash scene.

Advertisement

“Many motorists were driving around the road-closed gate south of Lander. In the end, Troopers issued more than $9,000 in citations to motorists who drove around the road-closed gate and caused the safety issue.

“There’s always a reason why the road is closed. Please wait for Wyoming roads to be reopened, or risk a ticket.“

There was also a fatality reported on WY 28 yesterday, caused by a driver losing control of their vehicle and going into the oncoming lane, but the WYDOT post did not indicate if it was the same crash mentioned.