(Fremont County, WY) – Children and families can track Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve thanks to the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command, also known as NORAD.

Santa Tracker lets families watch, in 3D, as Jolly Old St. Nick transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

In addition to tracking online, folks can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask questions like, “When will Santa arrive at my house?”

Advertisement

Check out Santa’s journey online here.