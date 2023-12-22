2023 Riverton Holiday Festival Home Decorating Contest winners are…

(Riverton, WY) – The County 10 team was again asked to judge the Riverton Holiday Festival’s Home Decorating Contest for the fourth year.

It is fun to see the lights and decorations of those who enter the contest, but it is always a tough decision when it comes time to actually judge them.

This year was no different. There were 16 entries spanning all of Riverton, which had to be narrowed down into four categories.

Advertisement

The categories are:

Clark Griswold Award for Going Waaaay Over the Top

Christmas Card Award for Traditional Elegance

Puff Pastry Award for Most Creative Use of Inflatables

Charlie Brown Award for Participation

Besides bragging rights, each winner receives a handmade award from our friends at the Maker Space 307.

Before we jump into sharing the winners, we just want to thank everyone who participated this year! All of your houses were beautiful and fun to see!

And the winners are…

Advertisement

The Clark Griswold Award goes to 501 S 1st Street.

The Christmas Card Award goes to 219 W Sunset.

The Puff Pastry Award & People’s Choice Award (receiving 171 reactions on County 10’s Facebook page as of 8 a.m. on Dec. 22) goes to 505 N. 16th.

Advertisement

And finally, the Charlie Brown Award goes to 829 Cheryl Sue Drive.

Looking to check out some lights? Check out the Fremont County Lights Map found here. You can also add your home to the map for free!