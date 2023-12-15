Talk in the 10: H4H ‘Thank You’

Fremont County is large, diverse, and filled with opinions, or “talk in the 10.” “Talk in the 10” is an opportunity for you, our readers, to articulate and share your thoughts about what is happening in the community with the community. Letters may have been edited for clarity and length, but generally have been published exactly as received. The views expressed in the following are solely those of the author. Send your letters to our editors by emailing opi[email protected]

As a member of Fremont County, I live in awe of the generosity shown by people who live here. This week, that generosity hit closer to home! I’m speaking of the Wish List for Help for Health that’s been posted by County 10 and wyoming.com. What a blessing it is during any season to have you wonderful people wanting to help us in some way! This Christmas season it seems especially noteworthy because we know how financially strapped many are because of inflation, and yet, you continue to give and support! May God bless each and everyone who contributes whatever they can in support of Help for Health.

Echo Klaproth, H4H Chaplain

