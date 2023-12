(Riverton, WY) – Santa just arrived at the Central Wyoming Regional Airport moments ago via helicopter during a “holiday layover,” and will be here until about 5:00 PM taking photos with kiddo and their families.

There's also hot chocolate, cookies, treats and activities for kids, and even horse-drawn carriage rides until about 5:00 PM as well! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10