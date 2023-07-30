Over 3000 plates served, mental health awareness raised at 3rd Annual Lander Pig Roast

(Lander, WY) – Now in its third year, the annual Lander Pig Roast once again provided free food, free music and free family fun for all in Lander’s City Park last weekend.

The festivities kicked off the night before the big day with the Lander qualifying round of the Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition, all while Paul Downey and the smoke pit crew were slow-smoking and prepping the hogs for over 24 hours.



The morning began with the opening ceremony, courtesy of the Patriotic/Color Guards, the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band, Taylor Pattison singing the National Anthem, and music from “Wyoming’s Own” 67th Army Band, which had members travelling all the way from Alaska to perform at the roast.

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Mayor Monte Richardson then addressed the crowd, becoming emotional when speaking about the importance of the roast's mental health and community themes, which was then followed by Bob and Janet Kaiser, who introduced this year's Quilt of Valor recipients: Larry Dailey (NAVY), Howard Juvinall (ARMY) and Samantha Tehan (ARMY).



Following the opening ceremonies, it was time to eat some pig, which was served by Senator Tim Salazar, Hudson Mayor Sherry Oler, Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock, and Mayor Richardson, in addition to the dozens of volunteers

An ongoing raffle for prime cuts of pork was conducted throughout the day as well, courtesy of Lander City Council member Missy White, volunteer Joey Waller, and a crew of helpful kiddos.

Also happening throughout the day were a number of kids games put on by Jeff Courtier and the Rock Church, as well as the Fremont County Cornhole tournament, and the very popular dunk tank.

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



As mentioned above, the continuing theme of the pig roast is mental health awareness, and a number of booths were set up to provide resources for Veterans, first responders and anyone needing someone to reach out to in times of need.



And of course, it wouldn’t be the Lander Pig Roast without some amazingly talented local musicians, which host and MC Vince Tropea had the pleasure of announcing during the 12 hour event.

This year’s lineup included: The Lost Springs Band, Red Butte, Buffalo Bill and Dr. Jo, Full Blown Mosey, Candice and the Mad Dogs, Coup Deville, and Chain Mantis.

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10