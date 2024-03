(Lander, WY) – RMP crews need one more week on Mortimore Lane for road closures and reduced through traffic.

Mortimore Ln. will be open only to local traffic from State Hwy 789 – Hillcrest Drive from March 4 through March 8 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility work. Please plan accordingly.

Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307) 332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this construction.

