Little Warm Springs Creed Road Closure

Dubois, WY.– Fremont County Transportation Superintendent, Billy Meeks, authorized the closure of Little Warm Springs Creek Rd at the intersection of Little Warm Springs Creek Rd effective Tuesday, September 13, 2022, until further notice. Local traffic will be allowed to travel to their residence.

We ask that all parties affected plan their travel & routes accordingly. The roadway will be reopened once the repairs are completed and it is deemed safe. Please contact the Fremont County Transportation Department at (307) 332-1038 should you have any questions regarding this closure.

This Public Notice has been paid for by Fremont County Transportation