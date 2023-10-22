One dead after October 21 rollover in Sinks Canyon

(Fremont County, WY) – A one vehicle rollover occurred on Highway 131 in Sinks Canyon on Saturday, October 21, which resulted in one fatality, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report filed on October 22.

The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Wyoming resident and driver of the vehicle Rebecca McDaniel.

According to the report, McDaniel was in a vehicle driving northbound on WY 131, towing a homemade trailer loaded with logs.

The trailer began to fishtail, the report continues, causing the vehicle to enter a passenger side leading yaw (a twist or oscillation about the vertical axis of a vehicle caused by a shift in weight).

The vehicle tripped and rolled, coming to rest on its roof in the southbound borrow ditch.

The crash was reported at 2:11 PM.

Equipment Failure/Issue was listed as a possible contributing factor, and the report indicates the seatbelt was in use.

There have been 115 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to 109 in 2022, 93 in 2021, and 114 in 2020 to date.