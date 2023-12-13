More

    NWSR advises of freezing fog for Wind River Basin until Thursday

    Foggy December 13 sunset in Lander. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is advising of freezing fog expected to impact areas in Fremont County tonight, December 13 through Thursday, December 14.

    h/t NWSR

    The NWSR advisory states that fog and low clouds have been anchored to parts of the Wind River Basin since Tuesday evening.

    That fog lifted Wednesday morning and became low clouds, but will settle and become fog again this evening.

    With temperatures below freezing expected tonight, the NWSR says to expect freezing fog that will create slick spots by early Thursday.

    Affected areas in Fremont County include Lander, Riverton, Pavillion and Shoshoni.

