Now’s the time to get your fair parade entries in

Join in as we do some Moovin’ & Groovin’ down Main Street in Riverton for the 110th Fremont County Fair Parade! This is your opportunity to connect with the community, showcase your creativity, and be a source of joy for parade spectators. The parade is Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the lively Fremont County Fair Parade! Submit your entry form, gather your group, and let your creativity shine as you prepare to take part in this family-friendly event. Embrace the excitement, create lasting memories, and enjoy being an active participant in the Fremont County Fair Parade.

Categories are: Agriculture, Auto, Commercial, Miscellaneous, Religious and Cultural, Service Club, Youth and Political (exempt from prizes).

Special Thank You to the Friends of the Fremont County Fair for putting together this fun kick off to Fair!