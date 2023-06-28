Notice of intent to amend rules and regulations and by laws of the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District: Tire disposal fee

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AMEND RULES AND REGULATIONS AND BY LAWS OF THE FREMONT COUNTY SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT PERTAINING TO ESTABLISHING A SEPARATE FEE FOR DISPOSAL OF TIRES

Notice is hereby given that the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District intends to amend the District rules and regulations to establish a separate fee for the disposal of tires among a few other changes, to be discussed at the July 17, 2023, Board Meeting. The meeting will take place at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Office located at the Lander Landfill, 52 Beebee Road, Lander, WY, at 9:30 a.m. A copy of the proposed amended rules and regulations will be available after that date for viewing at the Fremont County Solid Waste Office in Lander, Wyoming and on the District’s website: Trashmatters.org. Interested persons may present their views on the intended action by submitting written comments to the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Office, P.O. Box 1400, Lander, Wyoming 82520, or they may orally voice their comments at the public hearing to be held on August 21, 2023 beginning at 9:30 A.M. at the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Office, 52 Beebee Road, Lander, Wyoming.

