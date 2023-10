(Riverton, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has once again delivered on some amazing pictures of the Aurora Borealis, after the Northern Lights made somewhat of a surprise appearance in portions of Wyoming late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

One of the NWSR meteorologists was able to snap these photos, which were shared on the NWSR X (formerly Twitter) page. h/t NWSR h/t NWSR