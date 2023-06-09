Small towns, big events happening this weekend in Fremont County

A little trivia for you…did you know that Fremont County is the second largest county in Wyoming (by area)? Almost 9200 square miles…that’s a lot of room to roam and there’s plenty of roaming to be done as we gear up for a lot of fun in our hometowns this weekend!

Of course, there’s the Lander Brewfest happening, but Shoshoni and Hudson are also celebrating with a lot of small-town love of their own, Riverton is hosting the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo, the Dubois Friday Night Rodeos kick off tonight…wherever you are, never say there’s nothing to do during the summer months in Fremont County!

It’s always fun when our families, friends, and communities come together, so with all the festivities happening, please remember to be safe, drive safe, and check the weather and the venues’ sites and Facebook pages before venturing out this weekend. Biggest thanks to WRTA for providing SafeRides for the Brewfest!

On Friday…

The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Bullriding, mutton bustin’, trick riders, ropers, wrestlers and more…the rodeo is a qualifier for the INFR (Indian National Finals Rodeo) that will be held in October in Las Vegas! For more information and updates, visit their Facebook page.

It’s the “Best Little Brewfest in the West!” Lander Brewfest 2023 is featuring (count ‘em) 33 brewers this year…most they’ve ever had for this huge annual event, happening this year at the Pioneer Museum, 1445 West Main Street. Enjoy some great food, browse the vendor booths (stop by County 10!) and taste some amazing brews, ciders, and seltzers! There’s some great music on tap, too…bring your chairs and blankets and listen to the sounds of indie-folk rock band Inland Isle on Friday, and the jazz-blues-rock of Red Dangit on Saturday. There will be a shuttle service to and from LVHS to the festival, and remember that WRTA is offering SafeRides. Check it all out on the event website at landerbrewfest.com or their Facebook page.

Ready for some awesome bball? The Eastern Shoshone Boys & Girls Club’s Hoop Dreams Basketball Tournament tips off tonight at Wyoming Indian High School. Boys and Girls brackets start at 5 p.m. For information, check out the ESB&G Club Facebook page.

The Dubois Friday Night Rodeos kick off and are in full swing tonight at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena. Every Friday night through mid-August, you can enjoy live rodeo action and entertainment…mini-bull riding, steer riding, mutton busting, pee wee barrels and more…a great ongoing event to bring your families and hang out with your friends throughout the summer months! Team roping and breakaway slack begin at 6:00 pm; rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are sold at the gate (cash only): $15 for adults, $10 for kids 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information.

On Saturday…

Don’t forget to pick up some snacks at your local Saturday farmers’ markets this morning! Fill your picnic baskets or lunch bags with some great food from your local producers! The Riverton market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the city hall parking lot on Federal (next to Chopstix); Lander Local Market/Lander Valley Famers Market is from 9:00 a.m. to 12 Noon at Centennial Park (I hear that they’re having a “Freezer Sale” today).

You can explore the greater South Pass National Historic Landmark. Retired BLM Archaeologist Craig Bromley will take you on an SPC Trek Tour of multiple pre-historic and historic sites in the area. Trek begins at 11:00 a.m. “bring a full tank of gas, water, hiking boots and your curiosity!” Reservations are required; for complete information, visit southpasscity.org/spctrekjune

For those hardcore mountain runners, the 50K Sinks Canyon Trail Races begin bright and early at 6:15 a.m. Sure, there’ll be a lot of running, scrambling and winding through Sinks Canyon State Park…but be prepared for some gorgeous scenery, wildflowers, and amazing views to enjoy as well on some of Wyoming’s premier trails! Be sure you’re registered with the Lander Running Club; visit their website at landerrunning.org/local-happenings-races and their Facebook page or more information.

(Inserting a quick note here…the National Get Outdoors Day and Stars of Sinks Canyon events have both been canceled. You can keep up with the Sinks Canyon State Parks events and activities on their Facebook page.)

Celebrate Hudson! Come out for some of that festive small-town fun at the annual Hudson Daze, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Memorial Park. There will be lots of food and craft vendors, a car show, and some awesome “melodic vibes” by the local band Nightfire. Check out the Facebook page for more info.

Celebrate Shoshoni! There’s nothing small about Shoshoni Day, because this annual event is sportin’ all kinds of activities! Come out for a pancake breakfast at 7:00 a.m., and the Wind River Flywheelers 27th Annual Antique Tractor Engine Show is featured both today and Sunday! There will be a Watersplash and Fire Truck from 1:00-3:00 at the playground (water guns provided, or bring your own…and wear something you won’t mind getting wet)…a John Deer quilt auction, craft and food vendors, including Dutch oven cooking, music by Packin’ the Mail…sounds like a full day of fun in Shoshoni!

If you don’t want to even think about dinner tonight and have a bit of “Bingo!” energy…come down to the Riverton Elks Club for Bingo, Tacos & Nachos fundraiser…support of the U14 Volleyball girls in getting to the nationals in Phoenix, AZ! 10 bingo cards for $20 ($2 for a dobber); 2 tacos are $5, nachos are $5…they’ll also have really yummy chocolate bars ($1/ea…I know, I’ve tried them!) and pretzels available for purchase. Let’s send ’em on to the Nationals!

Room to Dance is having its “A Night Under the Lights” Spring Dance Recital tonight at CWC’s Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater in Riverton. Solo performances are at 6:00 p.m.; Main Showcase is at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 (under age 5 is free), and available at the door. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call 307-349-6508.

See what I mean? Lots happening in this big Wyoming county!