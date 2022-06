Rodeo action opened Friday morning at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Arena in Riverton. Slack continued throughout the day after barrel racers opened the National Indian Rodeo Association qualifying event. Justine Doka of Ft. McDowell, Arizona turned on the second barrel Friday morning {h/t Randy Tucker} Justine Doka opened up on the way to final barrel Friday morning in Riverton. {h/t Randy Tucker} Riverton cowgirl Teri Long approached a barrel – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Teri Long lost her hat turning on the final barrel {h/t Randy Tucker}

The rodeo continues through Friday and Saturday with feature performances at 6 p.m. each night.