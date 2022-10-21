Northern Arapaho Primary Election results announced

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – The Northern Arapaho Primary Election was held on October 20. The General Election will be held on November 17.

Below are the results for the Northern Arapaho Business Council (NABC), the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee (NATC), and the Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission (EDC). The top 12 candidates for the NABC and the NATC, and the top 10 candidates receiving the greatest number of votes for the EDC in the Primary Election shall advance to the General Election next month, according to this public notice.