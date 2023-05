(Fremont County, WY) – Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) will not be providing service for Memorial Day on Monday, May 29th, according to a release from the WRTA.

“We will resume service on Tuesday, May 30th with our new summer schedule which can be found at GoWRTA.com,” the release states.

Also, click the link above to check out the new and improved WRTA website!

